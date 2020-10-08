Global and United States Industrial Burner Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Industrial Burner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Industrial Burner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An Industrial burner is a mechanical device which uses gas or liquid fuel to produce flames in a controlled manner. The efficiency of a burner depends on the mixing rate of air and fuel which affects flame stability.

An industrial burner is a crucial component of an effective combustion system design. Some crucial functions that industrial burners need to perform include fuel preparation, distribution of air and fuel and combustion control.

The global Industrial Burner market size is projected to reach US$ 11780 million by 2026, from US$ 10040 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Burner Scope and Market Size

Industrial Burner market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Burner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Burner market is segmented into

Oil-based

Gas-based

Dual fuel

Segment by Application, the Industrial Burner market is segmented into

Boilers

Furnace/Ovens/Kiln

Air Heating/ Drying

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Burner market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Burner market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Burner Market Share Analysis

Industrial Burner market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Industrial Burner business, the date to enter into the Industrial Burner market, Industrial Burner product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Alzeta

ANDRITZ

Baltur

Bloom

Forbes Marshall

Honeywell

Limpsfield Burners

Mitsubishi

Oilon

QED Combustion

Selas Heat Technology

Wesman

JOHN ZINK

IBS-Brenner

Faber Burner

Weishaupt

Oxilon Burners

ESA Pyronics International

BABCOCK WANSON

AGF Burner

