The impact of the coronavirus on the Mobile Medical Apps Market Outlook 2020-2026: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Synopsis of Mobile Medical Apps Market: The mobile medical apps comprise of software applications that can be executed on a mobile platform, or a web-based software connected to a mobile platform. The intended use of medical apps is wide ranging starting from the apps helping patients, or users to self-manage their disease or conditions without providing any diagnosis or treatment related recommendations, to the apps which claim to diagnose, cure, mitigate or prevent the onset of a disease or medical condition. Mobile medical apps are often used as an accessory to a regulated medical device, and they transform a mobile platform into a medical device. Medical apps have considerably impacted patient lives in recent years by offering them more control over their medical decisions. Medical apps have considerably impacted patient lives in recent years by offering them more control over their medical decisions.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

☑ Epocrates

☑ Medscape Mobile

☑ iRadiology

☑ Nursing Central

☑ Care360 Mobile

☑ STAT ICD-9 LITE

☑ Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

☑ EMR app

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Mobile Medical Apps market for each application, including-

☑ Nursing Tools

☑ Drug References

☑ Study Tools (includes games and flashcards)

☑ Medical Reference

☑ Clinical Support Systems

Mobile Medical Apps Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

