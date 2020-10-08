Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is expected to grow from $38.52 billion in 2015 to $62.86 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.24%. Strict regulations by government bodies and security agencies about the use of personal protective equipment are fuelling the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness towards individual safety and security at workplace is impacting the market growth. However, availability of raw material, high cost of raw material and automation in end user industries are restraining the market.

Hand protection is the highest revenue generating segment owing to its extensive use in many enduser industries. However, fall protection segment would witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Healthcare segment is expected to witness maximum growth on account of rapidly launching new and advanced products. Due to increasing manufacturing industry in emerging regions, manufacturing segment dominated the global PPE end users market.

North America accounted for the largest share in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding manufacturing industry and rising awareness about usage of personal protective equipment in China, Indonesia and India.

Some of the key players in global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market include Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Limited, Avon Rubber P.L.C, Cardinal Health Inc., E.D. Bullard Company, Gateway Safety Inc., Grolls AB, Honeywell International Inc., Interspiro AB, JSP Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kwintet AB, Lakeland Industries Inc., Latchways Plc, Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc., MAPA Spontex, Inc., Mine Safety Appliances Company, Polison Corporation, Rock Fall Ltd., Saf-T-Gard International Inc., and Showa Inc.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/562714-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Product Types Covered:

• Head Protection

• Eye & Face Protection

• Hearing Protection

• Fall Protection

• Respiratory Protection

o Airline Respirators

o Air Purifying Respirators

o Self Contained Breathing Apparatus

o Supplied Air respirators

o Emergency Escape Breathing Apparatus

o Dust Masks

• Protective Clothing

o Limited General-Use Protective Clothing

o Mechanical Protective Clothing

o High-Visibility Protective Clothing

o Flame Retardant Apparel

o Clean Room Protective Clothing

o Chemical Defending Garments

o Other Protective Clothing

• Hand & ARM Protection

o Durable Gloves

o Disposable Gloves

• Protective Footwear

o Polyurethane

o PVC

o Leather

o Rubber

o Other Protective Footwear

• Other Products

End Users Covered:

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Fire Fighting

• Food Industry

• Healthcare/Pharmaceutical

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Transportation

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/562714-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

…

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

9.2 Ansell Limited

9.3 Avon Rubber P.L.C

9.4 Cardinal Health, Inc.

9.5 E.D. Bullard Company

9.6 Gateway Safety, Inc.

9.7 Grolls AB

9.8 Honeywell International, Inc.

9.9 Interspiro AB

9.10 JSP Ltd.

9.11 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

9.12 Kwintet AB

9.13 Lakeland Industries, Inc.

9.14 Latchways Plc

9.15 Louis M. Gerson Co., Inc.

9.16 MAPA Spontex, Inc.

9.17 Mine Safety Appliances Company

9.18 Polison Corporation

9.19 Rock Fall Ltd.

9.20 Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.

9.21 SHOWA, Inc.

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=562714

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)