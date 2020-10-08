OSS BSS System and Platform Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024

Description

OSS/BSS, in telecommunications, stands for operations support system/business support system. The two systems, operated together by telecommunications service providers, are used to support a range of telecommunication services.

North America will be the leading regional market until 2025, representing more than 33% of the overall market revenue. The growth of the region is driven by the high degree of standardization and commercialization coupled with conducive regulatory initiatives and the strong demand for streamlined operational and business management solutions. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will expand at a CAGR higher than any other region due to the burgeoning demand for customer care services and convergent charging systems.

This report focuses on the global OSS BSS System and Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the OSS BSS System and Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operation Support Systems (OSS)

Business Support System (BSS)

Service Delivery Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication Industry

Retail Industry

Media and Entertainment Industry

Banks and Financial Institutes

Other

Regional Analysis

the OSS BSS System and Platform market is a small market that concentrates on specific needs of the target market. To understand the OSS BSS System and Platform market better, it was segmented into different regions that include China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam in Asia Pacific; United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey and others in Europe; Brazil in Latin America, Egypt and Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Middle East and Africa. The regional markets were further segmented based on customers. Asia-Pacific is shown to have a huge percentage of the market share followed by Egypt and GCC countries in the Middle East. As per the study, Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Operation Support Systems (OSS)

1.4.3 Business Support System (BSS)

1.4.4 Service Delivery Platform

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Communication Industry

1.5.3 Retail Industry

1.5.4 Media and Entertainment Industry

1.5.5 Banks and Financial Institutes

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 OSS BSS System and Platform Market Size

2.2 OSS BSS System and Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 OSS BSS System and Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 OSS BSS System and Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amdocs

12.1.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Amdocs Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.2 CSG

12.2.1 CSG Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction

12.2.4 CSG Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CSG Recent Development

12.3 Ericsson

12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction

12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 Huawei

12.4.1 Huawei Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction

12.4.4 Huawei Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.5 Xoriant

12.5.1 Xoriant Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction

12.5.4 Xoriant Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Xoriant Recent Development

12.6 Creospan

12.6.1 Creospan Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction

12.6.4 Creospan Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Creospan Recent Development

12.7 Subex

12.7.1 Subex Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Subex Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Subex Recent Development

12.8 Samsung Electronics

12.8.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction

12.8.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

