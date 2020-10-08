OSS BSS System and Platform Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024

Description
OSS/BSS, in telecommunications, stands for operations support system/business support system. The two systems, operated together by telecommunications service providers, are used to support a range of telecommunication services.
North America will be the leading regional market until 2025, representing more than 33% of the overall market revenue. The growth of the region is driven by the high degree of standardization and commercialization coupled with conducive regulatory initiatives and the strong demand for streamlined operational and business management solutions. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will expand at a CAGR higher than any other region due to the burgeoning demand for customer care services and convergent charging systems.
This report focuses on the global OSS BSS System and Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the OSS BSS System and Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amdocs
CSG
Ericsson
Huawei
Xoriant
Creospan
Subex
Samsung Electronics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Operation Support Systems (OSS)
Business Support System (BSS)
Service Delivery Platform
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication Industry
Retail Industry
Media and Entertainment Industry
Banks and Financial Institutes
Other
Regional Analysis
the OSS BSS System and Platform market is a small market that concentrates on specific needs of the target market. To understand the OSS BSS System and Platform market better, it was segmented into different regions that include China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam in Asia Pacific; United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey and others in Europe; Brazil in Latin America, Egypt and Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Middle East and Africa. The regional markets were further segmented based on customers. Asia-Pacific is shown to have a huge percentage of the market share followed by Egypt and GCC countries in the Middle East. As per the study, Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Operation Support Systems (OSS)
1.4.3 Business Support System (BSS)
1.4.4 Service Delivery Platform
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Communication Industry
1.5.3 Retail Industry
1.5.4 Media and Entertainment Industry
1.5.5 Banks and Financial Institutes
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 OSS BSS System and Platform Market Size
2.2 OSS BSS System and Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 OSS BSS System and Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 OSS BSS System and Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amdocs
12.1.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Amdocs Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.2 CSG
12.2.1 CSG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction
12.2.4 CSG Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CSG Recent Development
12.3 Ericsson
12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction
12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.4 Huawei
12.4.1 Huawei Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Huawei Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.5 Xoriant
12.5.1 Xoriant Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Xoriant Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Xoriant Recent Development
12.6 Creospan
12.6.1 Creospan Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction
12.6.4 Creospan Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Creospan Recent Development
12.7 Subex
12.7.1 Subex Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Subex Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Subex Recent Development
12.8 Samsung Electronics
12.8.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 OSS BSS System and Platform Introduction
12.8.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in OSS BSS System and Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
