Health and Weight Management Market 2020 Global Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The overall industry offers not just products, equipment and services, but entire lifestyle programs and coaching to improve people’s approaches toward nutrition and physical activity.

The global market for health and weight management should grow from $166.3 billion in 2020 to reach $259.1 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% for the period of 2020-2025.

Obesity is on the rise in many countries (and no longer only in developed countries). Obesity can lead to the onset of other diseases, and therefore has a significant effect on overall healthcare expenses. Physical activity and proper nutrition are becoming integral parts of many modern societies. Therefore, there is a growing need for related services that most people can afford.

Technology has also an effect on this market, in the form of monitoring devices. Moreover, despite of privacy concerns, the connection to social media makes this technology a popular trend, especially with millennials.

Health is defined as the state of physical, mental and social well-being, in which disease is absent. Indeed, in our modern society, many people are aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including weight management. However, health/weight maintenance is a difficult task for many people due to sedimentary lifestyles. That is why this market has become such a complex and sophisticated industry.

The overall health and weight management market can be divided into a number of sectors such as –

– Fitness (equipment, health clubs/gyms, personal training services).

– Nutrition and dieting (weight loss programs, meal delivery services, dietary supplements).

– Monitoring industry (fitness and calorie counting apps).

– Drug development (prescription medications and pharmacological therapies).

– Related industries such as surgical approaches, slimming centers and natural medicine (e.g. acupuncture) or behavioral therapy.

Report Scope:

This report represents an important business tool for evaluating technologies, trends, products and market participants in the health and weight management sector. The geographic scope of this study is worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of products, services, and trends in different types of industries.

Report Includes:

– 40 data tables and 24 additional tables

– A descriptive study with an industry analysis of the global health and weight management market

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Market resaerch data corresponding to obesity-related disease and statistics for fitness and exercising in the general population

– Evaluation of current market size, market trends, and description of products and technologies

– Coverage of services – such as fitness centers and health clubs, slimming centers and commercial weight loss centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs – in health and weight management related industry

– Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape covering companies involved in manufacturing and marketing of diet supplements and products, fitness equipment, monitoring devices, and drug development sector

– Insight into the intellectual property and patents, new trends and developments, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments

– Company profiles of market-leading players, including

FITBIT INC.

JENNY CRAIG INC.

LA FITNESS INTERNATIONAL LLC

MYFITNESSPAL

NAUTILUS INC

NOVO NORDISK A/S

NUTRISYSTEM INC.

RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS

WW INTERNATIONAL INC.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Background

Health and Fitness Definition

Cancer Prevention

Inflammation

Immune System

Weight Management

Menopause

Mental Health

Nutrition and Weight Control in Health Management

Diets and Dieting Approaches

Balanced Hypocaloric Diets

Meal Replacement Programs

Unbalanced Hypocaloric Diets

High-Protein, Low-Carbohydrate Diets

Low-Fat Diets

High-Fiber Diets

Very Low-Calorie Diets

Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drugs for Weight Loss and Management

Weight Loss Monitoring and Maintenance

Health and Weight Monitoring and Maintenance Market

Chapter 4 Fitness Industry: Equipment and Services

Fitness Statistics and Market Trends

Exercise Equipment Sector

Cardio Equipment

Cross-Country Ski Machines

Elliptical Trainers

Rowing Machines

Stair-Steppers

Stationary Bicycles

Treadmills

Strength Equipment

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Amer Sports Oyj

Core Health & Fitness

Cybex International/Brunswick Corp.

Life Fitness

Nautilus Inc.

Rogue Fitness

StairMaster

Technogym S.P.A

Torque Fitness

Gym and Health Club Sector

24 Hour Fitness

Crunch Fitness

Equinox Fitness

Exos

Gold’s Gym International

LA Fitness

LifeTime Inc.

Planet Fitness

Town Sports International

Fitness Services Sector

Fitness Market Evaluation and Estimates

Chapter 5 Monitoring and Weight Management Market

Monitoring Fitness, Physical Activity and Weight Loss Sector Overview

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Beast Technologies

Dacadoo

GOQii

Misfit

Naked Labs

OxyStrap International

Overview of the Fitness, Physical Activity and Weight Loss Monitoring Sector

Chapter 6 Nutrition and Weight Management Programs Market

Diet Plans and Weight Management Programs Sector Overview

Jenny Craig Inc.

MediFast

Nutrisystem Inc.

SlimFast

Weight Watchers International Inc.

HelloFresh SE

Sun Basket

Mobile Apps as Support and Alternatives for Weight Management Plans and Programs

Cronometer.com

FitNow (Lose It!)

MyFitnessPal

Noom

Weight Management Programs, Meal Delivery Services and Weight Loss Apps Market Evaluation

Over-the-Counter Diet Supplements for Weight Loss

Hydroxycut

Orlistat

Lipozene/Glucomannan

Market Estimates for OTC Supplements for Weight Loss

Chapter 7 Obesity Medications and Drug Development

Statistics on Obesity

Anti-Obesity Medications

Orlistat/Xenical/Alli

Belviq

Qsymia

Contrave

Saxenda

Plenity

Anti-Obesity Drugs in Development

Antag Therapeutics ApS

AptamiR Therapeutics

Empros Pharma

EraCal Therapeutics

NuSirt Sciences

Raziel Therapeutics

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Clinical Studies

Market Estimates for the Obesity Therapeutics and Drug Development Sector

Chapter 8 Other Treatments for Weight Loss and Weight Management

Surgery Options for Weight Loss

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Duodenal Switch with Biliopancreatic Diversion

Acupuncture as Treatment for Weight Loss

Psychotherapy

Weight Loss Centers and Clinics

Chapter 9 Health and Weight Management and Diagnostics Sector

Chapter 10 Patent Review for Health and Weight Management Market

Chapter 11 Market Summary

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

