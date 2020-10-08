Global and China Waste Heat Boiler Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Waste Heat Boiler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Waste Heat Boiler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A waste heat recovery unit (WHRU) is an energy recovery heat exchanger that transfers heat from process outputs at high temperature to another part of the process for some purpose, usually increased efficiency.

The major factor restraining the growth of the waste heat boiler market is the limited space availability and temperature constraint regarding material strength in the boiler.

The global Waste Heat Boiler market size is projected to reach US$ 6615.2 million by 2026, from US$ 5285.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Waste Heat Boiler market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waste Heat Boiler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Waste Heat Boiler market is segmented into

Horizontal

Vertical

Segment by Application, the Waste Heat Boiler market is segmented into

Power Generation Utilities

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Primary Metals

Non-Metallic Minerals

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Waste Heat Boiler market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Waste Heat Boiler market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis

Waste Heat Boiler market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Waste Heat Boiler business, the date to enter into the Waste Heat Boiler market, Waste Heat Boiler product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Siemens

GE

Thermax

Nooter/Eriksen

Alfa Laval

Forbes Marshall

CMI

AMEC Foster Wheeler

Viessmann

Zhengzhou Boiler

Bosch

Thyssenkrupp

