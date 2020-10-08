Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Barium Nitrate In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of barium nitrate. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the barium nitrate industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Barium nitrate is an inorganic compound. It is colourless in appearance and highly soluble in water. Barium nitrate is highly used in pyrotechnics as it burns with a green flame. It is also used to make glass products, which are of high quality but low thermal expansion. Barium nitrate keeps the glass from discolouring due to the amount of oxygen present in it. It is also used to make optical glasses.

The increasing applications of barium nitrate in the explosives industry is a major driver for the growth of the global barium nitrate market. India, China, U.S, Russia, and Japan are a few countries that invest heavily in their defence sector. This increases the consumption of barium nitrate, which is widely used in the production of various explosives. The Asia Pacific is expected to become one of the fastest growing markets for barium nitrate in the upcoming years, with India, China, and Japan extensively contributing to the growth. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of barium nitrate.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of barium nitrate via barium carbonate. There are two ways to produce barium nitrate through barium carbonate. In one such way, barium carbonate is dissolved in nitric acid and iron impurities are allowed to precipitate. It is then filtered, evaporated, and crystallised to result in barium nitrate. The second process includes combining barium sulphide with nitric acid.

