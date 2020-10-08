Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Sodium Alginate In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of sodium alginate. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the sodium alginate industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Sodium alginate, also known as sodium salt, natriumglucuronat, and alginic acid monosodium salt, has a molecular weight of 216.12 g/mol. It is obtained from brown seaweeds and has the ability to form uniform, transparent, water insoluble, and thermo-irreversible gels at room temperature by cross linking with di- or tri-valent ions. It is used as a stabilizer for ice-cream, yoghurt, cream, and cheese. It acts as an emulsifier for salad, pudding, jam, tomato juice, and canned products. Therefore, it is mainly used in the food and beverage industry.

In Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America, the food and beverage industry has been affected as there have been extended lockdowns across the regions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has directly influenced the demand for sodium alginate. However, the demand is likely to revive since the lockdown has been lifted up, and the restaurant chains have opened up again, making way for the growth in the demand for the chemical. Commercial food products have been a driving force of the market. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of sodium alginate.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of sodium alginate via the alginic acid method and via the calcium alginate method. In the alginic acid method, wet seaweed is chopped and treated with dilute formalin to form sodium alginate solution. The solution and seaweed are separated by adding sodium carbonate. Hydrochloric acid is added to the sodium alginate solution to form alginate acid and water is removed. First, alcohol, then sodium carbonate, is added to alginic acid to produce sodium alginate. It is finally dried and milled to achieve its powdered form.

