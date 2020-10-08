Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Betaine In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of betaine. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the betaine industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Betaine is a chemical compound which is neutral in nature. It is a part of the group known as a zwitterion, which means that it has an equal number of positive and negatively charged functional groups. Betaine has numerous applications, including the reduction of homocysteine levels in people suffering from a genetic condition known as homocystinuria, which leads to the amino acid build up in the body. In earlier times, betaine was also used for gastric aids.

The global betaine market is driven by the increase in demand for betaine from the personal care industry. The demand is driven so high due to its usage in downstream products, such as anti-ageing, skin whitening, and other cosmetics products. The demand is also said to increase during the lockdown period due to the higher demand for betaine toothpastes. Such toothpastes help in curing symptoms of dry mouth or xerostomia. Such toothpastes provide relief and reduce irritation in patients experiencing dry mouth. Owing to more such extensive health benefits, the increasing adoption of betaine in health and pharmaceutical supplements will drive the global betaine market in the coming years. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of betaine.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of betaine via the Novasep Process or from the bioethanol side stream. In this extraction process, natural betaine is obtained using vinasse, which is a by-product of bioethanol derived from sugar beet.

