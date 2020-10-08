Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Phosgene In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of phosgene. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the phosgene industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Phosgene is an organic chemical compound that appears as colourless. Its odour is similar to that of freshly chopped grasses of hays. It is a nonflammable gas and a manufactured chemical, but small amounts occur naturally from the breakdown of chlorinated compounds. Phosgene is a valued commercial building block, especially when it comes to the production of urethanes and polycarbonate plastics. The downstream products of phosgene include pesticides, dye, plastics, and perfumes. The gas is also used in the pharmaceutical industry.

The rising demand for phosgene derivatives like toluene diisocyanate and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate from growing sectors like construction has propelled the growth of the phosgene industry globally. In India, the increase in disposable incomes of citizens has influenced the demand for phosgene, and various chemical manufacturing companies like Paushak Ltd. and Aqua-air Environmental Engineers Pvt. Ltd. have expanded their capacities. Chinese and American firms have too expanded their capacities of phosgene due to the upsurge in demand for the downstream products. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of phosgene.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of phosgene from chlorine. It is produced by passing purified carbon monoxide and chlorine gas through a bed of porous activated carbon, which serves as a catalyst. The reaction is exothermic and is conducted between 50°C to 150°C.

