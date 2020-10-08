Silica Sand Market Price 2020-2025 | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast

The new report by Expert Market Researches titled, ‘Global Silica Sand Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global silica sand market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 8 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5.5%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 11 billion

The rapid urbanisation and growing infrastructure and construction industry are encouraging manufacturers and consumers to increasingly use silica sand for glass making, which provides suitable colour, strength, and crystal clearness at the time of production, finishing the surface for furniture and painting purposes. This is expected to drive the silica sand industry. The enormous demand from the population for automotive goods have broadened the large-scale demand for glass, which is simultaneously expect to drive the global silica market growth. Silica sand’s rising popularity in the market as per its application in different sectors is boosting the market growth. The ongoing construction projects across emerging economies, which would need painting and coating for the buildings, furniture, and other interior finishing processes, is further driving the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Silica sand (SiO2), also known as industrial sand, represents one of the most commonly used varieties of sand. It is derived from quartz that is broken down into minute granules by the gradual movement of wind and water.

By application, the market is segmented into:

• Glass Industry

• Foundry

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Filtration

• Abrasives

• Chemical Production

• Others

By region, the market is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to the mechanical properties of silica sand, it is commonly used in the manufacturing of fibreglass, which is also used in the automotive industry. This is one of the main factors driving the market growth in tandem with the rising demand for cars due to the increasing global population and inflating income levels. In addition, governments in many countries are giving large subsidies to the producers of silica sand, which is also promoting the development of the market. The market is further catalysed by the technological advancements by the key players like the introduction of nanotechnology in flat glass, lightweight glazing glass, and solar control glazing for building glass.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SCR-Sibelco N.V., U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA), Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co., Ltd., Quarzwerke GmbH, JFE Mineral Company, Ltd., Hi-Crush Inc. (OTCMKTS: HCRSQ), and Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCMKTS: HCRSQ), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

