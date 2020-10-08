Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Ethanoic Acid In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of ethanoic acid. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the ethanoic acid industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of ethanoic acid from oxidation and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/ethanoic-acid-production-from-oxidation

With a molar mass of 60.05 g/mol, ethanoic acid is a colourless liquid and an organic compound. It is also known as acetic acid. It has a distinctive sour taste with a pungent smell. It is an essential chemical reagent and industrial chemical that is used in the production of plastic soft drink bottles, photographic films, polyvinyl acetate for wooden glue, as well as synthetic fibres and fabrics. In the household sector, diluted acetic acid is widely used as a cleaning agent.

In the Asia Pacific, China saw a reduced output in the second quarter of 2020, as mechanical issues plagued an export-oriented producer’s plant, coupled by the scheduled shutdowns at other plants for maintenance. However, supply from the Middle East and Southeast Asia compensated the shortfall. India is the key importing country of ethanoic acid, but the nation, too, saw a reduction in demand due to the extended lockdown amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, in the United States of America and Europe, the demand and supply coped up reasonably well in the quarter two of 2020. Once the restrictions imposed due to the COVID outbreak are lifted-up, the demand and supply chain is all set to revive. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of ethanoic acid.

Read the full production cost analysis report of ethanoic [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/ethanoic-acid

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of ethanoic acid via oxidation, via carbonylation, and via fermentation. One of the most common production methods of ethanoic acid is the catalytic oxidation of methanol and carbon monoxide producing a complex compound is produced, which is then converted into ethanoic acid through hydrolysis, with carbon dioxide and water being produced as by-products.

About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC

Contact Person: Chris Byrd, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

USA:- +1-213-316-7435

India:- +91 8586081494

Europe & Asia:- +44 702-402-5790

Address: 30 N Gould St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA.

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @procurementrs

Website: https://www.procurementresource.com