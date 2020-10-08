Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Barium Chloride In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of barium chloride. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the barium chloride industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Barium chloride is usually found as white crystals and is a salt, which arises directly from the reaction of barium and chlorine. It is commonly used to test the sulphate ion. Its industrial applications include the purification of brine solution in caustic chlorine plants, in the manufacturing of heat treatment salts, case hardening of steel, in the manufacturing of pigments, and in the manufacturing of other barium salts.

The COVID-19 has affected the global economy and industries by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. However, due to barium chloride’s niche applications in various industries, its demand has been almost steady during the lockdown period in various countries. With many countries having already existing reserves of barium nitrate, the production cycle has been working at nearly half of their general production level. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of barium chloride.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of barium chloride via barite and via barium carbonate. On of the major industrial methods to produce barium chloride is through barite. It involves a two-step reaction. In the first step, barite reacts with coke to produce barium sulphide, which is then reacted in the second step with hydrochloric acid to give barium chloride.

