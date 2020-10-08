Global and Japan High-Voltage Power Cables Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan High-Voltage Power Cables market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan High-Voltage Power Cables market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
High-Voltage cables are shielded cables that are mainly used for power transmission at high voltage. They are made up of conductor, conductor shield, insulator, semi-conducting insulation shield, metallic insulation shield, and sheath. High voltage cables generally operate in the range of 60-500kV.
On the basis of product type, AC Power Cable segment accounted for the largest consumption value market share with 61.56% share in 2019.
In the applications, Utility segment accounted for the highest market share of 83.18% in 2019, in terms of consumption volume.
The global High-Voltage Power Cables market size is projected to reach US$ 10050 million by 2026, from US$ 7881.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.
High-Voltage Power Cables market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Voltage Power Cables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the High-Voltage Power Cables market is segmented into
AC Power Cable
DC Power Cable
Segment by Application, the High-Voltage Power Cables market is segmented into
Utility
Industrial
Renewable Energy
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The High-Voltage Power Cables market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the High-Voltage Power Cables market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and High-Voltage Power Cables Market Share Analysis
High-Voltage Power Cables market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in High-Voltage Power Cables business, the date to enter into the High-Voltage Power Cables market, High-Voltage Power Cables product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Prysmian
Nexans
LS Cable & System
Far East Cable
Shangshang Cable
Baosheng Cable
Southwire
Jiangnan Cable
Sumitomo Electric
NKT Cables
TF Kable
Hanhe Cable
Furukawa Electric
Okonite
Condumex
Riyadh Cables
Elsewedy Electric
