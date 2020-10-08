Global and Japan Diverter Valves Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Diverter Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Diverter Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diverter Valves direct material from one source to multiple destinations and make sure that conveying air and product are forwarded with low resistance. It is designed for highly viscous fluids. The valve is used in pellet, film and fiber manufacturing applications for filtration systems and as a dump valve to isolate Pumps, Extruders, pelletizers and other downstream equipment.

Globally, the diverter valves industry market is not that concentrated. Diverter valves are mainly manufactured and sold by GEA, Coperion, DMN-Westinghouse, FLSmidth and Schenck Process, and these companies occupied about 45.77% market share in 2019.

The global Diverter Valves market size is projected to reach US$ 271.3 million by 2026, from US$ 203.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Diverter Valves market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diverter Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Diverter Valves market is segmented into

Auto Diverter Valves

Manual Diverter Valves

Segment by Application, the Diverter Valves market is segmented into

Food and Beverage

Construction

Medicine Field

Chemical Industrial

Mineral

Plastics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Diverter Valves market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Diverter Valves market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Diverter Valves Market Share Analysis

Diverter Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Diverter Valves business, the date to enter into the Diverter Valves market, Diverter Valves product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

GEA

Coperion

DMN-Westinghouse

FLSmidth

Schenck Process

Salina Vortex

Scheuch

Wamgroup

SchuF

KICE

Pelletron Corporation

Magnum Systems

Gericke

Bush & Wilton

Britton Procol Valves

