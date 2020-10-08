Global and China Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System offers auto focus capabilities so that the system can handle different thicknesses of material and rapid job change-overs without expensive tooling.
Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System industry is relatively concentrated but with fierce competition. As for the global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System industry, the Top 10 manufacturers accounted for nearly 94% of sales market share in 2019. The Israel giant Orbotech, which accounted for 59.77% in the previous year, is the global leader in the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System industry. The manufacturers following are ORC Manufacturing, Manz, Via Mechanics, SCREEN Holdings, and Han’s CNC, which respectively accounted for 12.29%, 6.06%, 4.52%, 4.06% and 2.28% of market share globally.
Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 98% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 73.61% of Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System products were put into the Asia-Pacific market.
The global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market size is projected to reach US$ 775.3 million by 2026, from US$ 672.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Scope and Market Size
Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market is segmented into
Polygon Mirror 365nm
DMD 405nm
Segment by Application, the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market is segmented into
Standard and HDI PCB
Solder Mask
Thick-Copper and Ceramic PCB
Oversized PCB
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Share Analysis
Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System business, the date to enter into the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market, Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Orbotech
ORC Manufacturing
SCREEN
Via Mechanics
Manz
Limata
Delphi Laser
Han’s CNC
Aiscent
AdvanTools
