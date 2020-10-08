Global and China Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Velcro (Hook & Loop) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-velcro-hook-andamp;-loop-market-insights-forecast-to-2026



Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption market, accounting for about 53% of market share in 2019, in terms of volume.

The Velcro (Hook & Loop) industry is relatively scattered. The leading players are Velcro Inc, 3M, APLIX Inc., Kuraray Group and YKK. The Top 5 accounted for about 51% of the global revenue share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market

This report focuses on global and China Velcro (Hook & Loop) QYR Global and China market.

The global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size is projected to reach US$ 2907.3 million by 2026, from US$ 2171.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Velcro (Hook & Loop) Scope and Market Size

Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into

Nylon

Polyester

Others

Segment by Application, the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is segmented into

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Share Analysis

Velcro (Hook & Loop) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Velcro (Hook & Loop) business, the date to enter into the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market, Velcro (Hook & Loop) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

Siddharth Filaments

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-velcro-hook-andamp;-loop-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com