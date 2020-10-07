Global and China Steel Fabrication Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Steel Fabrication market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Steel Fabrication market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steel Fabrication is the process involved in shaping, cutting and assembling components which are designed with steel. Industries in the fabricated steel sector transform steel into intermediate or end products, other than machinery, metal furniture, or treat metals and metal formed products fabricated elsewhere. Important fabricated steel processes are forging, stamping, bending, forming, and machining, used to shape individual pieces of the metal; and other processes, such as welding and assembling, used to join separate parts together. Establishments in this subsector may use one of these processes or a combination of these processes. The day to day technological advancements are boosting up the quality standards of production by creating a computer-aided design (CAD)/ computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) environment in the modern steelwork fabrication factories.

Segment by Type, the Steel Fabrication market is segmented into

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

Segment by Application, the Steel Fabrication market is segmented into

Automotive

Shipping

Infrastructure

Railways

Aviation

Power & Energy

Machine Goods

Home Appliances

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Steel Fabrication market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Steel Fabrication market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Steel Fabrication Market Share Analysis

Steel Fabrication market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Steel Fabrication business, the date to enter into the Steel Fabrication market, Steel Fabrication product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

O’Neal Manufacturing Service

BTD Manufacturing

Kapco Metal Stamping

Mayville Engineering Company

Watson Engineering

Defiance Metal Products

Standard Iron & Wire Works

Ironform

EVS Metal

LancerFab Tech

Interplex Holdings

Global Fabricators

Fabtech Group

Xiamen Wenzhong Stainless Steel Product

Shanghai Canhu Industry

