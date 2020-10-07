Gas Analysis Accessories Market Revenue, Key Players, Dynamic, Demand and Drives, Forecast to 2028

Gas Analysis Accessories Market – Introduction

Gas analysis accessories form an integral part of the safety systems for analyzing the presence and concentration of gases in a close-confined area. The accessories connected to a control system buzzes when the level of gas increases or decreases by a specific value and indicates unfavorable environment. Increasing applications of gas analysis accessories have been found in the detection of toxic, combustible, and flammable gases in wastewater treatment, household activities, automobiles, refineries, and industrial plants.

Miniaturization of devices has reflected on the sizes of gas analysis accessories, which is likely to increase their marketability in the upcoming years. Positive outlook on the growth prospects of the gas analysis accessories market can be envisaged with the rising demand for emergency response systems ascending from the automobiles and aerospace industries. In addition, gas analysis accessories have been gaining grounds as a safety measure for workforces in the industries and the adoption trend is anticipated to remain sustained as industrial revolution catches an accelerated pace.

Gas Analysis Accessories Market – Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Incorporated in 2006, Thermo Fisher Scientific is based in Massachusetts, the U.S. The American biotechnology development company was created by the merger of Fisher Scientific and Thermo Electron. The company operates with a purpose to offer analytical instruments, pharmaceutical products, discovery and diagnostics, analysis, software and services for research manufacturing, reagents and consumables, and analytical instruments.

Shimadzu Corporation

Established in 1875, Shimadzu Corporation is located in Kyoto, Japan. The company is market leader in developing analytical and measuring solutions that include gas chromatograph, electron microscope, spectrum camera, and x-ray devices. It holds a significant position in the development of ‘state-of-the-art’ technology for quality control, research, and development processes in industries.

Agilent Technologies

Found in 1999, Agilent Technologies is headquartered in the U.S. The forerunning research and development company offers analytical software, devices, instruments, and services for the laboratory workflow for industries such as food, pharmaceutical, environmental, diagnostics, research, and chemical and energy.

Danaher Corporation

Founded in 1969, Danaher Corporation is based in Washington D.C., U.S. The diversified conglomerate company comprise of solutions in industries such as dental, diagnostics, life sciences, and environmental and applied solutions. The firm consists over 30 operating companies and operates with a purpose to help its customers solve complex challenges for enhancing the quality of life.

PerkinElmer

Incorporated in 1937, Perkinelmer is headquartered in Massachusetts, the U.S. The American company focuses on areas such as life sciences, diagnostics, food, environment, and industrial testing. The company operates with a purpose to innovate solutions for a healthier world. It registered a revenue of nearly $3 Bn in 2018 and holds about 3,500 patents.

Merck Group

Found in 1668, Merck Group is located in Darmstadt, Germany. The company operates in over 70 countries and boasts its position as a leading pharmaceutical company. The company holds research and development facilities in Darmstadt, Beijing, Tokyo, and Boston. The rich product portfolio of the company includes biopharmaceuticals, small molecules, over-the-counter medicines, liquid crystals, life sciences and performance chemicals.

Significant partakers functioning in the gas analysis accessories market include Chromatotec, Dani Instruments S.P.A., Restek Corporation, Falcon Analytical Systems and Technology, LLC, Leco Corporation, Scion Instruments, Danaher Corporation, Bacharach, Inc., Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd., City Technology, Ltd., California Analytical Instruments, Inc., AirTest Technologies, Inc. and others.

Gas Analysis Accessories Market – Dynamics

Applications of Gas Analysis Accessories in Oil and Gas Industry to Influence the Market Growth

The gas analysis accessories market has been growing steadily with a significant share acquired by the oil and gas industry. Proficiency of

gas analysis accessories in monitoring and testing of petroleum products for ensuring the quality of the fuels prior to their distribution has been driving their demand. In addition, such equipment are developed to trace the particles at ultra-levels of ppm, ppt, and ppb. Workforce safety concerns and mandates as legislated by governments of numerous countries have been encouraging the use of these equipment, which holds promising growth opportunities for the gas analysis accessories market.

High Cost of Gas Analysis Accessories to Hinder the Market Growth

Demand for gas analysis accessories has been rising in the petrochemical industry for the analysis of gases like methane, hydrogen, and oxygen. With the limitations offered by the conventional gas analysis accessories, manufacturers have been endeavoring towards enhancing the features and functionalities of the instruments. However, incorporation of premium features has significantly influenced the price of gas analysis accessories, which is likely to confine their sales prospects.

Highlights of the report: