Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tank Gauge Systems for Fueling Stations Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2020-2026

Scope of Tank Gauge Systems for Fueling Stations Market: Tank gauge systems for fueling stations are devices that aid in day-to-day operations by monitoring the fuel tank inventory levels, raising the alarm in case problems arise in the tank, and performing leak tests as per the environmental regulations. The use of tank gauge systems increases the efficiency of fueling stations. The device analyzes the entire operations of the fueling station and highlights all the inefficiencies.

The changing regulations in the oil and gas retail sector is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Price ceiling, market-determined retail fuel prices, and fixed price method are the three major methods used to determine retail fuel price, adopted by various countries. Retailers of fuel who adopt the market-determined fuel prices method are able to set their selling prices freely without any major restrictions. The government provides subsidies to the public OMCs because the price of the fuel is regulated. However, when the fuel prices are regulated, private refiners cannot sell fuel in the domestic retail market as incurs a loss for them. This drives the need for deregulation of fuel in certain countries. As a result, the private players are encouraged to enter the market, which in turn, will boost the number of retail outlets. This in turn, will result in an increased number of gas stations and high adoption of tank gauge systems including the tank level indicator, fuel management system, oil tank monitor, and oil tank level sensor.

☯ Diesel and Petrol Stations

☯ Natural Gas Stations

☯ Tank Level Indicator

☯ Fuel Management System

☯ Oil Tank Monitor

☯ Oil Tank Level Sensor

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Other Regions

