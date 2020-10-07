Global and United States Soil Testing Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Soil Testing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Soil Testing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Soil testing equipment provides critical information which establishing the characteristics of soil material and rock needed by end use industries such as agricultural sector, construction industry, etc. In agriculture sector, soil testing equipment are used to analyze the soil to determine its nutrient levels, composition and various properties such as the pH balance. Soil testing equipment helps to determine fertility levels, identify potential toxics, nutrient deficiencies & trace minerals. Soil testing equipment used by civil and geotechnical engineers provide information having direct impact on selection of foundation systems, pavement materials and design parameters for buildings, bridges, dams, road and other infrastructures.

The global Soil Testing Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 4349 million by 2026, from US$ 2645.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Soil Testing Equipment market is segmented into

Laboratory

On-site

Segment by Application, the Soil Testing Equipment market is segmented into

Agriculture

Construction

Institutional

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Soil Testing Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Soil Testing Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

ELE International

Controls

Humboldt Mfg

Gilson

Aimil

SGS

Eurofins Scientific

EIE Instruments

ALFA

Matest

LaMotte

R J Hill Laboratories

Intertek

Geotechnical Testing Equipment

M&L Testing Equipment

