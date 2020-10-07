Saccharin Market Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth Rate, and Industry Analysis 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Saccharin Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global saccharin market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saccharin-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 33 kMT

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 2.3%

Saccharin was first discovered in 1878 as one of the earliest non-nutritious sweeteners. It has no nutritional value and is excreted unchanged as it does not get metabolised by the body. Saccharin is also beneficial for oral health compared to table sugar, as it does not facilitate the rotting of the tooth. Because of its various benefits, saccharin is commonly used in diet carbonated beverages and other low-calorie items in the food and beverage industry. It also finds applications in foods and pharmaceuticals where sugar will spoil. The saccharin market is expected to be catalysed by the rising demand for sugar substitutes among health-conscious consumers.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saccharin-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener of high strength that is sweeter than sucrose/sugar, while still containing zero calories. It is favoured over other sweeteners of high strength because it has no side effects and is more cost-effective than the other alternatives available.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

• Sodium Saccharin

• Calcium Saccharin

• Acid Saccharin

On the basis of end use, the industry is divided into:

• Food and Beverages

• Table Top Sweetener

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global demand for saccharin is projected to experience significant growth because of the rising awareness of the negative effects of sugar consumption, which has increased the demand for artificial sweeteners. Saccharin has substituted other sweeteners with its cost-efficiency. The use of saccharin is important for those dieting with carbohydrate limits and calorie consumption, such as diabetics. Some healthcare professionals also prescribe non-caloric sweeteners such as saccharin to minimise the calorie intake. Increasing initiatives by different pharmaceutical and manufacturing organisations to promote the use of saccharin as an artificial sweetener will increase this market’s growth.

Changes in customer lifestyle and expectations to reduce sugar intake and encourage weight management is another factor driving the growth of the market. Rising consumer health awareness about low calorie or carbohydrate intake is further driving the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd., Tianjin Changjie Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd., PMC Specialties Group, Inc., Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd., Vishnu Chemicals Limited, Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Aviditya Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, and Salvi Chemicals. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Saccharin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global saccharin market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 33 kMT

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 2.3%

Saccharin was first discovered in 1878 as one of the earliest non-nutritious sweeteners. It has no nutritional value and is excreted unchanged as it does not get metabolised by the body. Saccharin is also beneficial for oral health compared to table sugar, as it does not facilitate the rotting of the tooth. Because of its various benefits, saccharin is commonly used in diet carbonated beverages and other low-calorie items in the food and beverage industry. It also finds applications in foods and pharmaceuticals where sugar will spoil. The saccharin market is expected to be catalysed by the rising demand for sugar substitutes among health-conscious consumers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener of high strength that is sweeter than sucrose/sugar, while still containing zero calories. It is favoured over other sweeteners of high strength because it has no side effects and is more cost-effective than the other alternatives available.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

• Sodium Saccharin

• Calcium Saccharin

• Acid Saccharin

On the basis of end use, the industry is divided into:

• Food and Beverages

• Table Top Sweetener

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global demand for saccharin is projected to experience significant growth because of the rising awareness of the negative effects of sugar consumption, which has increased the demand for artificial sweeteners. Saccharin has substituted other sweeteners with its cost-efficiency. The use of saccharin is important for those dieting with carbohydrate limits and calorie consumption, such as diabetics. Some healthcare professionals also prescribe non-caloric sweeteners such as saccharin to minimise the calorie intake. Increasing initiatives by different pharmaceutical and manufacturing organisations to promote the use of saccharin as an artificial sweetener will increase this market’s growth.

Changes in customer lifestyle and expectations to reduce sugar intake and encourage weight management is another factor driving the growth of the market. Rising consumer health awareness about low calorie or carbohydrate intake is further driving the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd., Tianjin Changjie Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd., PMC Specialties Group, Inc., Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd., Vishnu Chemicals Limited (NSE: VISHNU), Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd. (NSE: FINEORG), Aviditya Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, and Salvi Chemicals. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com