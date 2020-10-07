Will Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2020-2026?

This report focuses on the global Companion Animal Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Companion Animal Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IDEXX Laboratories

Zoetis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Virbac

Heska Corporation

Neogen Corporation

bioMrieux SA

IDvet

INDICAL Bioscience GmbH

Randox Laboratories

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clinical Biochemistry

Urinalysis

Immunodiagnostic

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Pathology

Bacteriology

Parasitology

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Companion Animal Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

