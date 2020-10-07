HVAC Equipment Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2020-2025

In residential, industrial or commercial buildings, heating or cooling is implemented by heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment.

Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of largest contributor to global HVAC equipment market. North America holds the major share in the HVAC Equipment Market. Demand for HVAC equipment in the US is forecasted to witness exponential growth.

In 2019, the market size of HVAC Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HVAC Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of HVAC Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the HVAC Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Carrier

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Market Segment by Product Type

Furnace

Heat Pump

Central Air Conditioning

Room Air Conditioning

Others

Market Segment by Application

Non-Residential

Residential

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the HVAC Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key HVAC Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

