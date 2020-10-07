Global Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2020-2026

Epidermal growth factor (EGF) is a growth factor that stimulates cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation by binding to its receptor EGFR. Human EGF is a 6045-Da protein with 53 amino acid residues and three intramolecular disulfide bonds EGF results in cellular proliferation, differentiation, and survival.

EGF considerably increases skin cell regeneration. More precisely, they can directly communicate to the skin cells to produce more collagen and elastin, thats why most skin care maker use EGF to care our skin.

And we only investigate the epidermal growth factor (EGF) cosmetic, take no account of the epidermal growth factor (EGF) for research use.

The classification of Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) includes liquid and powder. The proportion of liquid in 2016 is about 25%, the proportion of powder in 2016 is about 75%.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Pavay

Radiant

BIO-FD&C

LipoTrue

BIOEFFECT

Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid

Powder

Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (CAS 62253-63-8) Breakdown Data by Application

EGF Cream

EGF Lotion

EGF Mask

Other

