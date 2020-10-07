Global Elemental Sulphur Based Pesticides Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2020-2026

Elemental sulphur based pesticides are pesticides which contain elemental sulphur. Elemental sulphur is one of the oldest fungicides and pesticides. Elemental sulphur based pesticides are pesticides are common fungicides for grapes, strawberry, many vegetables and several other crops.
Elemental sulphur based pesticides industry has high technology barrier and is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world elemental sulphur based pesticides industry. The main market players are Syngenta, BASF, Bayer Garden, Adama, Sulphur Mills and Nufarm. The poduction of elemental sulphur based pesticides will increase to 9377 MT in 2017 from 7459 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 4.69%. Global elemental sulphur based pesticides capacity utilization rate remained at around 81.62% in 2016.
Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 80 million in 2019. The market size of Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Syngenta
BASF
Bayer Garden
Adama
Sulphur Mills
Nufarm
UPL
DowDuPont
Headland Agrochemicals
Arysta Lifescience
Jaishil Sulphur & Chemical Industries
Bonide
Heibei Shuangji
Shanxi Luhai
Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Breakdown Data by Type
Dispersion
Powder
Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Breakdown Data by Application
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turfs & Ornamentals
Others
