Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles — from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for Collaborative Robot (Cobot) is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 58.04% of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) sales market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 12.70%, 12.59% including ABB and Kawasaki.

The global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market size is projected to reach US$ 15310 million by 2026, from US$ 1323 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 50.4% during 2021-2026.

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Universal Robots

Techman Robot

FANUC

KUKA

Doosan Robotics

AUBO Robotics

ABB

YASKAWA

Precise Automation

Automata

Productive Robotics

Kawasaki

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

