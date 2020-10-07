Global Miniature Relays Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Miniature Relays market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Miniature Relays market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A relay is an electrically operated switch. Many relays use an electromagnet to mechanically operate a switch, but other operating principles are also used, such as solid-state relays. Relays are used where it is necessary to control a circuit by a low-power signal (with complete electrical isolation between control and controlled circuits), or where several circuits must be controlled by one signal. The first relays were used in long distance telegraph circuits as amplifiers: they repeated the signal coming in from one circuit and re-transmitted it on another circuit. Relays were used extensively in telephone exchanges and early computers to perform logical operations.

More than 47% of Miniature Relay products were produced in China. And China market is expected to keep being the biggest market with output market share of 49% in 2023, followed by Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea and Taiwan. In the application segment by connection, PCB segment accounted for the most of market share (55.66% in 2017), in terms of volume. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Miniature Relay industry will still be a highly energetic industry. With the use of these relays especially in automotive industry, Miniature Relay will have a great future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Miniature Relays Market

In 2019, the global Miniature Relays market size was US$ 4269.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5084.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Miniature Relays Scope and Market Size

Miniature Relays market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Miniature Relays market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Miniature Relays market is segmented into

General Purpose Relays

Miniature Power Relays

Miniature Signal Relays

Miniature Safety Relays

Miniature Semiconductor Relays

Segment by Application, the Miniature Relays market is segmented into

PCB

Quick-terminal

Sockets

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Miniature Relays Market Share Analysis

Miniature Relays market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Miniature Relays product introduction, recent developments, Miniature Relays sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Omron

TE Connectivity

Panasonic

Fujitsu

Teledyne

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Honeywell

Fuji Electric

Sharp

Rockwell Automation

Finder

Hella

Hongfa

Song Chuan

Sanyou

Ningbo Forward

CHINT Electrics

Delixi

