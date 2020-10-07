Global Miniature Relays Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Miniature Relays market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Miniature Relays market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A relay is an electrically operated switch. Many relays use an electromagnet to mechanically operate a switch, but other operating principles are also used, such as solid-state relays. Relays are used where it is necessary to control a circuit by a low-power signal (with complete electrical isolation between control and controlled circuits), or where several circuits must be controlled by one signal. The first relays were used in long distance telegraph circuits as amplifiers: they repeated the signal coming in from one circuit and re-transmitted it on another circuit. Relays were used extensively in telephone exchanges and early computers to perform logical operations.
More than 47% of Miniature Relay products were produced in China. And China market is expected to keep being the biggest market with output market share of 49% in 2023, followed by Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea and Taiwan. In the application segment by connection, PCB segment accounted for the most of market share (55.66% in 2017), in terms of volume. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Miniature Relay industry will still be a highly energetic industry. With the use of these relays especially in automotive industry, Miniature Relay will have a great future.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Miniature Relays Market
In 2019, the global Miniature Relays market size was US$ 4269.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5084.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Miniature Relays Scope and Market Size
Miniature Relays market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Miniature Relays market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Miniature Relays market is segmented into
General Purpose Relays
Miniature Power Relays
Miniature Signal Relays
Miniature Safety Relays
Miniature Semiconductor Relays
Segment by Application, the Miniature Relays market is segmented into
PCB
Quick-terminal
Sockets
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Miniature Relays Market Share Analysis
Miniature Relays market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Miniature Relays product introduction, recent developments, Miniature Relays sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Omron
TE Connectivity
Panasonic
Fujitsu
Teledyne
ABB
Schneider Electric
Eaton
Honeywell
Fuji Electric
Sharp
Rockwell Automation
Finder
Hella
Hongfa
Song Chuan
Sanyou
Ningbo Forward
CHINT Electrics
Delixi
