Motorcycle Accessories Market Global Forecasts upto 2018 to 2026

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Motorcycle Accessories Market

A recent market research report on the Motorcycle Accessories market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Motorcycle Accessories market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Motorcycle Accessories market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Motorcycle Accessories market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Segmentation of the Motorcycle Accessories Market

The presented report dissects the Motorcycle Accessories market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Motorcycle Accessories market analyzed in the report include:

Global Motorcycle accessories market segmentation and forecast

The global Motorcycle accessories market is segmented on the basis of product type, motorcycle type, sales channel and region. On the basis of product type, the global motorcycle accessories market is segmented into Handle Accessories, Frames & Fittings, Electrical & Electronics, Protective Gears, Bags & Carriage Frames, Seat Covers and Security Systems. Based on Motorcycle type, the market is segmented into Conventional, Cruiser, Sports, Sports and Off-road. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented on the basis of Specialized Outlets, Independent Outlets and Online. Significant regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA & Pacific, China, India and Middle East & Africa.

Global Motorcycle accessories market analysis, by Product Type

The Protective Gears segment is projected to account for 17.1% volume share in the global Motorcycle accessories market by 2026 end while growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Global Motorcycle accessories market analysis, by Motorcycle type

By Motorcycle type segment, the conventional segment followed by Cruiser segment is projected to dominate the global Motorcycle accessories market in 2018. The cruiser bike segment is forecast to account for 7.0% market value share by the end of 2026.

Global Motorcycle accessories market analysis, by Sales channel

The Independent Outlets segment is estimated to dominate the global Motorcycle accessories market with a market value share of 59.9% by 2026 end. The segment will expand at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Global Motorcycle accessories market analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, South East Asia & Pacific is estimated to represent 20.3% of the market volume share in 2018. The market is expected to increase at a volume CAGR of 4.7%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period. Sales revenue of Motorcycle accessories in Latin America is expected to reach US$ 603.1 Mn by the end of 2026 while increasing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Market growth in India is expected to remain high as compared to the global average between 2018 and 2026 and increase at a CAGR of 6.1%.

