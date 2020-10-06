PC-Based Resting Electrocardiograph Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 to 2027

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global PC-Based Resting Electrocardiograph Market

competitive landscape, mainly due to the presence of a handful of players. However, the number of companies interested in establishing themselves in this market is increasing by the day. This could lead cause the vendor landscape to depict a highly intensified competition during the upcoming years.

PC-based resting ECG systems are the PC solutions designed particularly for the healthcare experts to carry out their regular checkup with comfort. These devices are extremely durable, reliable and easy to learn and use. PC-based resting electrocardiograph devices improve accuracy and permit instant access to the patient’s diagnostic information. This system can be easily attached with Electronic Health Record (EHR) and can remove the requirement for manual data entry, scanning, copying and shredding ECG reports and hence can eliminate the need to interpret the test results. The reports further can be printed on a plain paper using an inkjet or laser printer. PC based system speed up the physician review and interpretation of the report and hence enhance the efficiency. Some systems can automatically transfer patient’s information and data into most EHRs without redundant work steps, misidentified patients, transcription errors or delay. The ECG machine can be easily attached to Bluetooth ports or USB of PC and through the usage of many existing programs, it is possible to imagine and print ECG traces. The records can be easily copied, uploaded to a portal or sent via email.

PC-Based Resting Electrocardiograph Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing number of people that are suffering heart-related problems, is anticipated to boost the demand for the PC-based resting electrocardiograph and drives the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market. The advanced developments that made PC-based resting electrocardiograph affordable are likely to fuel the growth of global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market. The rising in the awareness among people has also anticipated to drives the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market.

However, the high cost of the device as compared to traditional devices may hamper the demand for the PC-based resting electrocardiograph and restrain the growth of the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market. The lack of adequate physician and patient awareness about newly developed devices is another factor that hinders the demand for the PC-based resting electrocardiograph and restrains the growth of global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market.

PC-Based Resting Electrocardiograph Market: Segmentation

The global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market is segmented on the basis of product type, modality and end user:

On the basis of product type, the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market is segmented into: Single channel ECG device 3 channel ECG device 6 channel ECG device 12 channel ECG device Others



On the basis of modality, the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market is segmented into: Devices Software



On the basis of end user, the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market is segmented into: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory surgical centers Others



PC-Based Resting Electrocardiograph Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is contributing the leading shares to the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market in terms of value and anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. APEJ is also contributing moderate shares to the market due to large patient population and is expected to show a robust growth to the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market. Europe is also most lucrative market for the PC-based resting electrocardiograph market. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global PC-based resting electrocardiograph market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

PC-Based Resting Electrocardiograph Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players in PC-based resting electrocardiograph market globally include: Welch Allyn, Cardinal Health Canada Inc., Nasiff Associates, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc, Schiller, Cardioline SpA, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD, AMEDTEC, cardionics, PARSYS Télémédecine, Shenzhen Bangjian Biomedical Equipment Co., Ltd. and others. These companies are highly focused on the development of advanced PC-based resting electrocardiograph devices further contributing to the growth of PC-based resting electrocardiograph globally.

