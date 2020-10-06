Meatainers Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2017 to 2026

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Meatainers Market

A recent market research report on the Meatainers market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Meatainers market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Meatainers market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Meatainers market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Segmentation of the Meatainers Market

The presented report dissects the Meatainers market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

Competition Tracking to Reflect Consolidated Presence of Packaging Giants

While meatainers are predominantly sold offline, soaring penetration of online vendors in the packaging landscape have diversified the traditional sales avenues for meatainers. In 2017, nearly 280,000 tons of meatainers were sold offline across the globe. Over the forecast period, online sales of meatainers are pegged to register rapid growth by reflecting a 6.1% CAGR in terms of volume. Prominent packaging companies such as Abbe Corrugated Pty. Ltd, Amazing Packaging Supplies, Orora Limited, Lyburn Supplies, Heathpak Ltd., Packaging Corporation Of America, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, DS Smith and International Paper Co. are active participants in the global meatainers market, capturing opportunities to soar and congruently balance the online and offline sales of their products. Furthermore, companies namely, Industrial Packaging Corporation, CoolSeal USA, Charta Packaging, Austcor Packaging

Standard Meat, Kruger Packaging, Robert Mann Packaging, Cano Container Corporation, Star Box Inc., Crown Packaging and Norampac Inc. are also viewed as key players in global meatainers manufacturing landscape. Their contribution to the expansion of the global meatainers market will be instrumental in the foreseeable future.

