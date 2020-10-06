Cancer Profiling Market is Forecasted to Experience a Healthy Growth Between 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Cancer Profiling market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Cancer Profiling market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Cancer Profiling market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Cancer Profiling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Cancer Profiling market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Cancer Profiling market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Cancer Profiling Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Cancer Profiling market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Cancer Profiling market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the cancer profiling market report, competition scenario of the market is explained in terms of a dashboard view of all the key players and their relative presence in the global market. The section has also identified prominent players in cancer profiling market, emerging players, mid-size players and other key players in the cancer testing market.

The section of company profiles delivers vital information such as product offerings, products in clinical trials and company developments. Few of the profiles players in the cancer profiling market report include F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, Nanostring Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc, Perkin Elmer Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Negenomics Laboratory Inc, Genomic Health, Biogenex and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

The cancer profiling marketplace is marked by significant investments in R&D aimed at getting clinical approvals. Multiple cancer profiling tests received FDA approvals in recent past. For instance, in November 2017, FDA approved the IMPACT developed at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. It is an in vitro NGS-based diagnostic test with the capacity to identify a higher number of tumor biomarkers and rapid identification of mutations in 468 unique genes.

In December 2017, FoundationOne CDx (F1CDx) genomic cancer profiling test that can identify cancer-associated alterations in 324 genes and two type of genomic signature in any solid tumor.

In August 2018, Caris Life Sciences® announced the company’s selection by the Hoosier Cancer Research Network to perform cancer profiling for a new Phase II bladder cancer clinical trial of HCRN GU16-257.

Cancer Profiling – Definition

Cancer profiling is a type of molecular profiling that provides specific information of molecular and genetic makeup of cancer tissues or cells. The information reveals abnormalities or altered levels of gene expression and assists in medical professionals to determine focused treatment of different cancer types.

Cancer Profiling Market Structure

The cancer profiling market is studied thoroughly for different facets such as types of cancer and associated diagnostic testing methods. In addition, regulation and reimbursement scenario is also considered to design the cancer profiling market structure. The cancer profiling market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, end user and test type. The cancer profiling market is also studied for key regions to derive global forecast.

Based on product type, the cancer profiling market is segmented into instruments and consumables wherein instruments cover IHC, FISH, PCR instruments, DNA sequencer and fragment analyzer. The consumables segment covers reagents & kits and others ancillaries (probes, holders, etc.)

Based on indication, the cancer profiling market is segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, melanoma, kidney cancer, lung cancer (including NSCLC) and rare cancer.

Hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer research institutes and others are covered in the end-user segment of the cancer profiling market. Based on test type, the cancer profiling market is segmented into immunohistochemistry (IHC), Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH), Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis.

In the regional analysis, cancer epidemiology of all the key regions is thoroughly studied. Key regions included in the cancer profiling market study are North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Which product type in the cancer profiling market will register significant demand by the end of the assessment period?

Which region presents considerable utilization of cancer profiling tools?

Among different test types, which test type will be highly sought after in the cancer profiling market during the forecast period?

Which end-user will register leading utilization of cancer profiling tests during the forecast period?

Cancer Profiling Market – Research Methodology

A robust research methodology is used to derive the insights and forecast of the cancer profiling market. Study of the cancer profiling market is based on a systematic approach that follows the methodology of the research.

The research entails elaborated interviews with industry savants as well as study of cancer profiling industry data. The former comprised primary research approach whereas the latter included secondary research. In the research methodology section of the cancer profiling market report, sources used to carry out primary and secondary research are also given that enable readers to determine the credibility of the data derived in the cancer profiling market report.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Cancer Profiling market segments are included in the report.

Important queries related to the Cancer Profiling market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Cancer Profiling market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Cancer Profiling market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Cancer Profiling ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

