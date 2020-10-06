Emerging Evolution in COVID-19 Diagnostics: Global Markets

The global market for COVID-19 diagnostics was valued at REDACTED in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2027. Growth of the global market is attributed growth due to increasing COVID-19 cases, increasing initiatives by governments to improve patient care, rising adoption of rapid test kits among healthcare professionals and strong investment into research and development activities by key market players, including Becton, Dickinson and Co., Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare AG and others.
Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2730848
Increasing consumer preference for new, cost-effective COVID-19 diagnostic products comes with the substantial increase in the prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.S. The U.S. is one of the major markets for diagnostics. According to info from Worldometer, the U.S. accounts for approximately REDACTED of COVID-19 cases as of July 6, 2020, and major companies in the market are engaging in R&D of diagnostic testkits as government agencies are testing patients with COVID-19 symptoms aggressively in the U.S. Theincreased number of COVID-19 patients is likely to drive the market for COVID-19 diagnostics during theforecast period.”
Report Scope:
- The current report offers a detailed picture of the market for COVID-19 diagnostics.
- COVID-19 is an infectious disease that is caused by the coronavirus and primarily affects the lungs.
- This report highlights the current and future market potential for COVID-19 diagnostics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027, as well as market shares for key market players.
- This report details market shares for COVID-19 diagnostics based on type, technology, end-user and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into molecular tests and serology tests segments. Based on technology, the market is segmented into reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), isothermal amplification, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), hybridization and others.
- By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2027. Estimated values are based on diagnostics manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
- Report Includes:
- 56 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for COVID-19 diagnostics
- Estimation of the market size of global COVID-19 diagnostics and analyses of global market trends, with estimated data from 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Explanation of factors driving and restraining the growth of global COVID-19 diagnostics market
- A look at the Case-Fatality Rate (CFR), global confirmed cases and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 clinical trial landscape
- Information on potential targets for COVID-19 drug development such as Basigin (CD147), C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5) and many more
- Details about collaboration between organizations and governments to stop this pandemic and recent research and development activities for COVID-19
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling and key competitive landscape
- Detailed company profiles of market leading participants, including Abbott, Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2730848
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Overview of Pandemic Outbreaks
History of Outbreak
Symptoms of COVID-19
Progression of COVID-19
Incubation Period
Epidemiology
Case-Fatality Rate (CFR)
Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19
Lessons Learned from the Past
Healthcare Worker Infections
Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
Spread of the Disease
Chapter 4 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts
Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development
Basigin (CD147)
C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)
Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)
Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)
Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit ? (IL-6RA)
Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
Research and Development on COVID-19
Need to Reinvent Ventilators
COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape
Chapter 5 Economic Impact of COVID-19
Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy
Government Expenditures on COVID-19
Predictions for the Global Economy
Quick Recovery
Global Slowdown
Pandemic and Recession
Social Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry
Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains
Disruption of Clinical Trials
Impact on Insurance Providers
Impact on Health Technology Assessment
Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions
Chapter 7 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Overview
Increasing Number of COVID 19 Cases
Government and Private Funds to Support Research and Development of COVID-19 Test Kits and Vaccine
Rising Number of Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for Diagnostic Kits and Devices
Growing Geriatric Populations
Key Developments and Support by Non-medical Device/Diagnostic Companies
Market Restraints
Restrictions on Export of Diagnostic Kits
Accuracy of Test Results
Market Opportunities
Development of Quick, Accurate and Affordable Tests
Strategic R&D Initiatives
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type
Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics by Type
Molecular Tests
Market Size and Forecast
Serology Tests
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology
Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics by Technology
RT-PCR
Market Size and Forecast
Isothermal Amplification
Market Size and Forecast
CRISPR
Market Size and Forecast
ELISA
Market Size and Forecast
Hybridization
Market Size and Forecast
Others
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End User
Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics by End User
Hospitals
Market Size and Forecast
Public Health Laboratories
Market Size and Forecast
Private Laboratories
Market Size and Forecast
Others
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics by Region
Europe
United Kingdom
Spain
Germany
Italy
France
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
South Korea
Japan
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Middle East and Africa
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 12 Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry
Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)
Clinical Trials Being Conducted During COVID-19 Pandemic
Drug Shortages Response
National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic
U.S. FDA
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)
European Medicines Agency
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Global Company Ranking Analysis
Insights into the Global Market for COVID 19 Diagnostics
Competitors
Mergers and Acquisitions
Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations and Partnerships
New Product Approvals
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
Major Diagnostics Manufacturers
ABBOTT
BECTON, DICKINSON AND CO.
BIOMERIEUX SA
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
DANAHER CORP.
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC.
HOLOGIC INC.
QIAGEN NV
SIEMENS HEALTHCARE AG
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
Other Prominent Companies
1DROP DIAGNOSTICS
CEPHEID
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
PERKINELMER INC.
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
VEREDUS LABORATORIES
Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms
Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2730848
Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Browse More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/