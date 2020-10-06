Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2028

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Introduction

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) has gained widespread popularity worldwide in accelerating initiation of the targeted antimicrobial therapy used for patients affected from infections. Although new and rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing technologies, such as genomic approaches, digital imaging, and phenotyping methods, have been studied in the recent past, there hasn’t been a single breakthrough in the development of rapid AST platform. This is mainly because of barriers that prevent timely development & implementation of rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing platform. Industry experts across the globe have been focusing on utility of new approaches, uptake of novel tools, target product profile optimization, and validation of new technologies against the reference methods that extend beyond proof-of-concept phases.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Notable Developments

Key players operating in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include Biotron Healthcare, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), Alifax Holding S.p.A., HiMedia Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Notable developments in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market:

A team of scientists at the GeneCapture, Inc., have recently developed a method for time-effective reporting phenotypic antibiotic resistances/sensitivities directly from the patient samples. This patent-pending technology is dedicated toward emergency and point of care applications

Biodesign investigators – NJ Tao, Shaopeng Wang, and Haydel – have received a grant of US$ 5.8 Mn from National Institutes of Health, for the development of more effective antimicrobial susceptibility test for the detection and imaging of individual bacterial cells. This development is aimed at determination of their susceptibility to antimicrobials through a novel algorithm.

New compounds for antimicrobial susceptibility testing have been recently introduced to the market, expanding the number of options available for microbiology laboratories, and offer apt results required by clinicians for making better treatment decisions. The new compounds introduced for antimicrobial susceptibility testing include delafloxacin, and combination of vaborbactam and meropenem.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Dynamics

Potential of AST in Clinical Trial Cost Reduction and Better Market Positioning of Antibiotics

Reluctance of infection disease treatment & prevention practitioners to introduce new antibiotics until clarity over their effectiveness is achieved, has added to the importance of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and antimicrobial susceptibility testing in the development of new antibiotics. Additionally, regulatory approval procedures demand submission of proposed breakpoints and AST data for developing new antibiotics. This has further led the investments in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing, as it holds immense potential in curtailing costs associated with clinical trials. Moreover, development of new antimicrobials in combination with target microorganism-specific antimicrobial susceptibility testing has been deemed effective in better clinical market positioning of antibiotics. These aspects have led the healthcare researchers to reconsider empiric antibiotic-prescribing policies, while identifying bacterial resistance to antimicrobials via AST.

Inclination of Laboratories toward Automation to Increase Repeatability and Testing Speed

Time-intensive nature of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing has led various laboratories across the globe to adopt automation, in a bid to speed up their testing procedures and enhance repeatability. Software developed for the antimicrobial susceptibility testing not only measure the inhibition zone diameters, but also compares data to the guidelines of the Clinical Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) and European Committee on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (EUCAST). Such software developments have facilitated rapid susceptible, intermediate and resistant (SIR) results, and the access to expert rules, for aiding the researchers and clinicians in their studies.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe is expected to remain a lucrative region for growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Growing awareness about treatment options available, and continuous research efforts toward development of new advanced drugs, are some of the key factors underpinning demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing in these regions. Asia-Pacific is also expected to hold potential for growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, driven by increasing number of infection-related cases in the region.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Automated Test Systems

Test & Kits

Consumables

Culture Media

By Test Type

Antiparasitics

Antifungal

Antibacterial

Others

By Method

Molecular Testing Method

Disk Diffusion Method

Broth Dilution Method

Gradient Diffusion Method

Rapid Automated Method

By End User

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

