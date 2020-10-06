Categories
Specialty Resins Market Size, Trends, Scope & Challenges To 2026

The global Specialty Resins market is valued at US$ 6718.7 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 8221.3 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Specialty Resins volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Resins market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Specialty Resins market is segmented into
Water-absorbing Resin
Wear-resistant Resin
Other

Segment by Application
Construction Field
Electronics Field
Aviation Field
Automotive Field
Other

Global Specialty Resins Market: Regional Analysis
The Specialty Resins market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Specialty Resins market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia

Global Specialty Resins Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Specialty Resins market include:
DowDuPont
DSM
Pure Resin
Kolon Industries
Suqing Group
Sanmu
Hengye
Specialty Resin Chemical
KB
Tenglong
Lanxiao
Tianye
Teijin
