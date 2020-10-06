Educational Robot Market to Witness an Impressive Growth during the Forecast Period 2020 to 2025

The educational robot market is segmented on the basis of components into hardware and software. The hardware component is subsegmented into sensor, actuator, power source, control system/controller, and others. The other components include body material and other electronic, electrical, and mechanical components. The educational robot market for software is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As the technological advancement will lead to growing complexity in terms of features such as inter device connectivity, AI, and autonomous operations, the value of the software part in the overall market will increase more than that of hardware. Also, the software will assist the complex functionalities to process efficiently and accurately.

In 2018, the global Educational Robot market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Educational Robot status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Softbank

Robotis

Pal Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Qihan Technology Co.

DST Robot Co.

Probotics America

Wonder Workshop

Aisoy Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Elementary and High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Educational Robot status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Educational Robot development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

