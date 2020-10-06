Global Flexible Coupling Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Flexible Coupling market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flexible Coupling market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Flexible Couplings are used to transmit torque from one shaft to another when the two shafts are slightly misaligned. Flexible couplings can accommodate varying degrees of misalignment up to 3° and some parallel misalignment. In addition, they can also be used for vibration damping or noise reduction.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flexible Coupling Market
The global Flexible Coupling market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Flexible Coupling Scope and Segment
The global Flexible Coupling market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Coupling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Set Screw Type
Clamping Type
Jaw Type
Plug-In Type
Others
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Industrial
Railway
Renewable Energy
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Flexible Coupling market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The Flexible Coupling key manufacturers in this market include:
Ringfeder
Timken(Lovejoy)
Varvel
Tsubaki
MAYR
Voith
Wittenstein
John Crane
Jbj Techniques
Reich
SGF
Cross+Morse
RFT
JAKOB
EIDE
Huebner
AB TRASMISSIONI
Moenninghoff
Ruland
Mikipulley
HUCO
Lenze(Techdrives)
