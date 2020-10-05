Fresh Onions and Shallots Market to Remain Lucrative During 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Fresh Onions and Shallots market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Fresh Onions and Shallots market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Fresh Onions and Shallots market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Fresh Onions and Shallots market.

As per the report, the Fresh Onions and Shallots market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Fresh Onions and Shallots market are highlighted in the report. Although the Fresh Onions and Shallots market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Fact.MR’s report titled ‘Fresh Onions and Shallots Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022’ provides a detailed competitive scenario analysis, assaying critical insights on the key market leaders, along with their company profiles, key product developments, key financials, and expansion strategies. Key market players identified in the report on global fresh onions and shallots market include Avantha Holdings Limited, T&G GLOBAL, Vladam, River Point Farms, Murakami Produce Company LLC, Snake River Produce, Gills Onions, and JC Watson Company. During the forecast, Fact.MR foresees key players focusing on offering variety, expanding the sweet onion category, and targeting the health-conscious consumers with health-based information displayed on packaging. With a merger in 2017, Murakami Produce Company and Baker Packing became one of the largest onion shippers in the United States. Snake River Produce, specializing in Spanish onions, invested in a 30,000-square-foot packing shed featuring automatic palletizers and a larger production base.

Fact.MR, in its report on global fresh onions and shallots market, offers actionable insights for an assessment period of five years, from 2017-2022. The report includes key market dynamics anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. New product development (NPD) with a focus on sweet-tasting onions and facility expansion to cater to the growing demand for fresh onions and shallots will remain a key strategy among market leaders, through 2022. The global fresh onions and shallot market is anticipated to record a robust growth throughout the CAGR.

