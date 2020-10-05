Drone Market – Insights on Emerging Scope 2017 to 2022

Assessment of the Global Drone Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Drone market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Drone market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

competitive landscape of drone industry, is predicted to remain a key strategy among a majority of players unless the optimum productivity plateau is reached. Intel, DroneDeploy, 3DR, and Airmap have been actively into partnerships with tech leaders – revolving around combinations of software, hardware, and service based portfolios. Airware recently partnered with industry giants to enhance its mining and quarrying solution platform. PrecisionHawk and EagleView’s prudent partnership aims to transform the virtual claims inspection in insurance, commercial, and government sectors.

PrecisionHawk bagged in two acquisitions – Hazon Inc. and InspecTools Inc. for strengthening its drone inspection services in the energy domain. AgEagle also recently acquired Agribotix with an objective to enhance its service offerings with the latter’s advanced imaging and data technology expertise. The most recent announcement in the drone space, the abrupt shutdown of operations of San Francisco-based Airware, is foreseen to change the game for several other drone market participants in the long run. The precise impact on drone market is however yet to be predicted.

