Snacks Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Snacks market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Snacks market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape.

As per the report, the Snacks market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Snacks market are highlighted in the report. Although the Snacks market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the snacks market features names of prominent manufacturers as per their market foothold, which include National Biscuit Industries LTD SAOG, Kellogs, Kraft Foods Group, INC., Nestle SA., Campbell Soup Company, ITC Limited, Mondelez International, INC., Lotus Bakeries NV, Britannia Industries Limited, and CALBEE, Inc.

Britannia Industries Limited, a leading player of the snacks market, unveiled its new logo and is on the process of launching around 50 new products to celebrate its centenary. Moreover, it has also established a successful partnership with Greece-based Chipita to launch its own new line of croissants.

Nestle S.A., a prominent player in the snacks market, is making sincere efforts to support healthier lifestyles through its products. The brand has made forward-looking commitments to curtail sodium, sugars, and saturated fats and include healthy ingredients like fiber-rich grains, vegetables, and micronutrients in their offerings.

Definition

Snacks are a portion of food that are basically smaller than regular meals. Snacks are usually consumed between meals and come in a variety of forms including packaged snacks and other processed snacks. Conventionally, snacks are prepared from ingredients which are easily available at home.

About the Report

Fact.MR compiled a report on snacks market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The report portrays current and future scenario of the snacks market backed by meticulous historical and futuristic statistical data. With a motive to provide a balanced outlook of the snacks market, the report offers comprehensive and pre-requisite information of discrete segments of the snacks market to the clients for an in-depth and detailed understanding.

