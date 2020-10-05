Portable Solar Chargers Market Trends and Segments by 2019 to 2029

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Portable Solar Chargers market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Portable Solar Chargers market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Portable Solar Chargers market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Portable Solar Chargers market.

As per the report, the Portable Solar Chargers market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Portable Solar Chargers market are highlighted in the report. Although the Portable Solar Chargers market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Portable Solar Chargers market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Portable Solar Chargers market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Portable Solar Chargers market

Segmentation of the Portable Solar Chargers Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Portable Solar Chargers is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Portable Solar Chargers market.

key players in portable solar charger market like Suntactics, Goal Zero LLC, and Powertraveller International Ltd are working as subsidiaries of top organizations in energy sector. Other market leaders like Jackery Inc. and GigaWatt Inc. have concentrated on establishing partnerships with market leaders in battery and related technologies to integrate and optimize their existing portfolios. Movements of other players for similar partnerships are aimed at providing additional functionalities and revamping existing portfolio.

In 2018, Jackery inc. formed partnership with Honda for Lithium Power License Deal. The deal includes offering of new lightweight portable power station with lithium battery technology

In February 2019, Suntactics started production of sCharger-Lite, which is compact and weighs 5.6oz, and has power output of 5.1V.

In 2019, Zamp Solar launched a new solar panel system called the ‘Obsidian Series’. The series is designed to be thin and durable, 30% lighter and with a 25 year output warranty

Important questions pertaining to the Portable Solar Chargers market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Portable Solar Chargers market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Portable Solar Chargers market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Portable Solar Chargers market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Portable Solar Chargers market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

