Demand for Particle Size Analysis to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations 2016 – 2024

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Particle Size Analysis market.

Assessment of the Global Particle Size Analysis Market

The recently published market study on the global Particle Size Analysis market offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Particle Size Analysis market. Further, the study reveals that the global Particle Size Analysis market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Particle Size Analysis market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Particle Size Analysis market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Particle Size Analysis market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Particle Size Analysis market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Particle Size Analysis market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

key players are the key factors responsible for escalating revenues of particle size analysis market. However, the particle size analysis market is restricted by several drawbacks of the technique. For example, dynamic imaging analysis technique does not allow particle size distribution of particles smaller than one micrometer limiting its application in one clinical area. High price of the analyzer, and lack of knowledge regarding the technique are further expected to hamper the market growth of particle analysis over the forecast period.

The global market for particle size analysis is segmented on basis of technology, type of dispersion, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Technology Laser diffraction Dynamic light scattering (DLS) Imaging Fluid Imaging Static Microscope Based Imaging Coulter Principle Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) Others Laser Obscuration Resonant Mass Measurement Sieve Analysis Sedimentation



By Type Of Dispersion Spray Particle Size Analyzers Dry Particle Size Analyzers Wet Particle Size Analyzers



By End Users Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies CROs (Clinical Research Organizations) Referral Laboratories Academic Institutions



By technology, the global market for particle size analysis has been classified into, laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering (DLS), imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) and others (laser obscuration, resonant mass measurement, sieve analysis and sedimentation), laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering segments are expected to account for maximum revenue share in global particle size analysis market over the forecasted period. By type of dispersion, the global particle size analysis market is segmented into, spray particle size analyzers, dry particle size analyzers, and wet particle size analyzers.

On the basis of end user, the global particle size analysis market is segmented into, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, CROs (Clinical Research Organizations), referral laboratories, and academic institutions.

On the basis of regional presence, global particle size analysis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global particle size analysis market. Growing need for precise measurement of particle size and particle differentiation in number of applications including chemicals, cosmetics, medicines, agriculture coupled with extensive exploitation of the technique nanotechnology applications is expected to drive revenues across the globe. However, increasing efforts by government in discovery of novel particle size analysis technologies is expected to drive the revenues for particle size analyzers in North America. Asia pacific is expected to witness growing demands for particle sie analyzers over the forecast period. This is attributed to rapidly increase in the outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D to China and India.

Some of the major players operating in global particle size analysis market are Malvern Instruments , HORIBA, Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Microtrac, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Izon Science Limited, CILAS , Sympatec GmbH and Agilent Technologies, Inc. Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Particle Size Analysis Market Segments

Particle Size Analysis Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2015

Particle Size Analysis Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Particle Size Analysis Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Particle Size Analysis Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Particle Size Analysis market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Particle Size Analysis market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Particle Size Analysis market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Particle Size Analysis market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Particle Size Analysis market between 20XX and 20XX?

