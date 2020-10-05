Bismuth oxychloride Market Trends Together With Growth Forecast To 2026

Bismuth oxychloride, usually used as a type of white pearlescent pigments, is an inorganic compound of bismuth with the formula BiOCl. Light wave interference from its plate-like structure gives a pearly iridescent light reflectivity similar to nacre.

Europe is the largest consumption and export region of bismuth oxychloride in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The European consumption took up about 38% the global market in 2015, followed by China with the share of about 22%. North America added up about 18% of the global market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Bismuth Oxychloride 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Bismuth Oxychloride 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Bismuth Oxychloride 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 35 million in 2019. The market size of Bismuth Oxychloride 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Bismuth Oxychloride market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Bismuth Oxychloride market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bismuth Oxychloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EMD

Basf

Geotech

Orrion Chemicals

Sajan Overseas

Maiteer

XinMingzhu Pharma

Nova Oleochem

Bismuth Oxychloride Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Others

Bismuth Oxychloride Breakdown Data by Application

Paint and Coating

Mineral Cosmetics

Others

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bismuth Oxychloride Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bismuth Oxychloride Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bismuth Oxychloride Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Cosmetic Grade

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bismuth Oxychloride Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Paint and Coating

1.5.3 Mineral Cosmetics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bismuth Oxychloride Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bismuth Oxychloride Industry

1.6.1.1 Bismuth Oxychloride Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Bismuth Oxychloride Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Bismuth Oxychloride Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bismuth Oxychloride Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bismuth Oxychloride Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bismuth Oxychloride Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Bismuth Oxychloride Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Bismuth Oxychloride Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bismuth Oxychloride Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

