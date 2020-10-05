EPRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market High State Of Affairs, SWOT Analysis, Business Summary & Forecast 2026

eCOA (electronic clinical outcomes assessment) solutions are one of the fastest growing sectors, as well called as ePRO (electronic patient reported outcomes). eCOA and E-patient diaries are a few technological advancements in the healthcare sector that aids in the clinical trials.

In 2018, the global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

CRF Health

Bracket Global

Medidata Solutions

Kayentis

ArisGlobal

ERT Clinical

ICON

Health Diary

OmniComm Systems

PAREXEL International Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

By Modality

By Solution

Market segment by Application, split into

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Medical Device Manufacturers And Pharmaceutical Companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Smartphones

1.4.3 Tablets

1.4.4 Computer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

1.5.3 Clinical Trial Sponsors

1.5.4 Academic Institutes

1.5.5 Hospitals

1.5.6 Medical Device Manufacturers And Pharmaceutical Companies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size

2.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

