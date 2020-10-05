Fraud Analytics Software Market – Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2026

Fraud can be defined as an illegal activity that is intentional and uses misrepresentation to produce a financial gain to an individual or an organization. Fraud analytics helps in analyzing various forms of stored data and gathered information and in converting them to actionable insights, thereby to detect fraud and take necessary actions required.

In 2018, the global Fraud Analytics Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Fraud Analytics Software market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

FICO

Oracle

SAS Institute

Dell EMC

Fair Issac

BAE Systems

DXC Technology

SAP

ACI Worldwide

Fiserv

ThreatMetrix

NICE Systems

Experian

LexisNexis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive Analytics Software

Customer Analytics Software

Social Media Analytics Software

Big Data Analytics Software

Behavioral Analytics Software

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Telecommunication

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Fraud Analytics Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

