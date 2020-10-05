Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market By Glorious Opportunities, Business Growth, Size, And Statistics Forecasts Up To 2025

A gluten-free pasta is a diet that strictly excludes gluten, which is a mixture of proteins found in wheat (and all of its species and hybrids, such as spelt, kamut, and triticale), as well as barley, rye, and oats.The inclusion of oats in a gluten-free diet remains controversial, and may depend on the oat cultivar and the frequent cross-contamination with other gluten-containing cereals.
The global Gluten-free Pasta market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Gluten-free Pasta volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gluten-free Pasta market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AMI Operating Inc.
Quinoa Corporation
H.J. Heinz Company L.P.
Barilla G.E R. F. LLI
RPs Pasta Company
DR. SCHR AG/SPA
Bionaturae LLC
Jovial Foods Inc.
Pastificio Lucio Garofalo
Doves Farm Foods Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Brown Rice Pasta
Quinoa Pasta
Chickpea Pasta
Multigrain Pasta
Segment by Application
Retail Shops
Supermarket/Hypermarket
E-commerce
