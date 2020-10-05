COVID-19: Potential impact on Social Emotional Learning [SEL] Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020 – 2030

A latest study collated and published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global social emotional learning (SEL) software market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the social emotional learning (SEL) software market is expected to progress during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. TMR’s study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market, and estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the social emotional learning (SEL) software market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in TMR’s Report on Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market

The report provides detailed information about the social emotional learning (SEL) software market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the social emotional learning (SEL) software market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for social emotional learning (SEL) software market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for social emotional learning software during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the social emotional learning (SEL) software market?

How will COVID-19 impact the social emotional learning (SEL) software market?

How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the social emotional learning (SEL) software market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the social emotional learning (SEL) software market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the social emotional learning (SEL) software market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the social emotional learning (SEL) software market?

Research Methodology Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the social emotional learning (SEL) software market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market – Segmentation

TMR’s research study assesses the social emotional learning (SEL) software market on the basis of component, end user, and region. The report presents extensive market dynamics and progressive trends associated with different segments, and how they influence the growth prospects of the social emotional learning (SEL) software market.

Component

Software/Platform

Services

Consulting & Integration

Support & Maintenance

End User

K – 12

Higher Education

OST Communities

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling

3. Executive Summary – Global Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Market Factor Analysis

4.2.1. Forecast Factors

4.2.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.2.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.2.3.1. Drivers

4.2.3.2. Restraints

4.2.3.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunity Assessment – by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.3.1. By Component

4.3.2. By End-user

4.4. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.4.1. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Concentration Rate

4.4.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent, and Leading Players

4.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions

4.5. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market

4.5.1. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.5.1.1. Increase in Spending

4.5.1.2. Decrease in Spending

4.5.2. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.5.3. Recovery Period (3 Months/ 6 Months/ 12 Months)

4.6. Analysis of Social Emotional Learning, by Material Type

4.6.1. Videos

4.6.2. Games

4.6.3. Worksheets

4.6.4. Others (Books, Posters, etc.)

4.7. Analysis of Social Emotional Learning, by Core Competencies

4.7.1. Self-Awareness

4.7.2. Self-Management

4.7.3. Social Awareness

4.7.4. Relationship Skills

4.7.5. Decision Making

4.7.6. Personal Responsibility

4.7.7. Optimistic Thinking

4.7.8. Goal-Directed Behaviour

4.8. Market Outlook

5. Global Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2015-2030

5.1.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019

5.1.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030

6. Global Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Analysis, by Component

6.1. Key Segment Analysis

6.2. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 – 2030

6.2.1. Software/ Platform

6.2.2. Services

6.2.2.1. Consulting & Integration

6.2.2.2. Support & Maintenance

7. Global Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Analysis, by End-user

7.1. Key Segment Analysis

7.2. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 – 2030

7.2.1. K – 12

7.2.2. Higher Education

7.2.3. OST Communities

8. Global Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 – 2030

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. South America

9. North America Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Analysis

9.1. Regional Outlook

9.2. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By End-user

9.3. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 – 2030

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.3.3. Mexico

9.4. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country

9.4.1. U.S.

9.4.2. Canada

9.4.3. Mexico

10. Europe Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By End-user

10.3. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Spain

10.3.5. Italy

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country & Sub-region

10.4.1. Germany

10.4.2. U.K.

10.4.3. France

10.4.4. Spain

10.4.5. Italy

10.4.6. Rest of Europe

11. APAC Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Outlook

11.2. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By End-user

11.3. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030

11.3.1. China

11.3.2. India

11.3.3. Japan

11.3.4. ASEAN

11.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country & Sub-region

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. India

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. ASEAN

11.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Outlook

12.2. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.2. By End-user

12.3. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030

12.3.1. United Arab Emirates

12.3.2. South Africa

12.3.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

12.4. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country & Sub-region

12.4.1. United Arab Emirates

12.4.2. South Africa

12.4.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

13. South America Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Outlook

13.2. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 – 2030)

13.2.1. By Component

13.2.2. By End-user

13.3. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 – 2030

13.3.1. Brazil

13.3.2. Argentina

13.3.3. Rest of South America

13.4. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, by Country & Sub-region

13.4.1. Brazil

13.4.2. Argentina

13.4.3. Rest of South America

14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)

15. Company Profiles

15.1. 7 Mindsets

15.1.1. Business Overview

15.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.1.3. Geographical Footprint

15.1.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.2. Aperture Education, LLC

15.2.1. Business Overview

15.2.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.3. Geographical Footprint

15.2.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.3. BASE Education LLC

15.3.1. Business Overview

15.3.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.3. Geographical Footprint

15.3.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.4. Committee For Children

15.4.1. Business Overview

15.4.2. Product Portfolio

15.4.3. Geographical Footprint

15.4.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.5. Emotional ABCs

15.5.1. Business Overview

15.5.2. Product Portfolio

15.5.3. Geographical Footprint

15.5.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.6. EVERFI, Inc.

15.6.1. Business Overview

15.6.2. Product Portfolio

15.6.3. Geographical Footprint

15.6.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.7. Everyday Speech

15.7.1. Business Overview

15.7.2. Product Portfolio

15.7.3. Geographical Footprint

15.7.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.8. Evolution Labs Inc.

15.8.1. Business Overview

15.8.2. Product Portfolio

15.8.3. Geographical Footprint

15.8.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.9. Hero K-12

15.9.1. Business Overview

15.9.2. Product Portfolio

15.9.3. Geographical Footprint

15.9.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.10. Hoonuit, LLC

15.10.1. Business Overview

15.10.2. Product Portfolio

15.10.3. Geographical Footprint

15.10.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.11. Nearpod Inc.

15.11.1. Business Overview

15.11.2. Product Portfolio

15.11.3. Geographical Footprint

15.11.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.12. Panorama Education

15.12.1. Business Overview

15.12.2. Product Portfolio

15.12.3. Geographical Footprint

15.12.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.13. Peekapak Inc.

15.13.1. Business Overview

15.13.2. Product Portfolio

15.13.3. Geographical Footprint

15.13.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.14. Purpose Prep, Inc.

15.14.1. Business Overview

15.14.2. Product Portfolio

15.14.3. Geographical Footprint

15.14.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.15. Rethink Autism, Inc.

15.15.1. Business Overview

15.15.2. Product Portfolio

15.15.3. Geographical Footprint

15.15.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.16. ScholarCentric

15.16.1. Business Overview

15.16.2. Product Portfolio

15.16.3. Geographical Footprint

15.16.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.17. SEL Adventures

15.17.1. Business Overview

15.17.2. Product Portfolio

15.17.3. Geographical Footprint

15.17.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.18. Social Express, Inc.

15.18.1. Business Overview

15.18.2. Product Portfolio

15.18.3. Geographical Footprint

15.18.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.19. Taproot Learning

15.19.1. Business Overview

15.19.2. Product Portfolio

15.19.3. Geographical Footprint

15.19.4. Revenue and Strategy

15.20. The Conover Company

15.20.1. Business Overview

15.20.2. Product Portfolio

15.20.3. Geographical Footprint

15.20.4. Revenue and Strategy

16. Key Takeaways

