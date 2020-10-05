Emerging Evolution in IT Services Global Industry Guide 2015-2024

Global IT Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global IT services industry. Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.

Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2740155



Key Highlights

– The IT services industry is valued as the combination of the business process outsourcing (BPO) services market, the application services market and the infrastructure services market. Values include revenues generated from (a) signed deals that remain under contract and (b) new contracts signed within that particular calendar year.

– The BPO services market is defined as the reveues from services related to the following segments: customer relationship management (CRM), finance and accounting, human resources, knowledge process outsourcing, and procurement and supply-chain.

– The application services market is defined as the revenues from services related to the following segments: application development, application management and application performance monitoring.

– The infrastructure services market is defined as the revenues from services related to the following segments: cloud computing, data center & hosting services, IT management, security and storage.

– All currency conversions are at constant 2019 annual average exchange rates.

– The global IT services industry had total revenues of $1,275.7bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% between 2015 and 2019.

– The infrastructure services segment was the industry’s most lucrative in 2019, with total revenues of $762.1bn, equivalent to 59.7% of the industry’s overall value.

– The IT services industry is highly correlated with the gross domestic product (GDP) of a country.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global IT services industry

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global IT services industry

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key IT services industry players global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global IT services industry with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the global IT services industry by value in 2019?

– What will be the size of the global IT services industry in 2024?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global IT services industry?

– How has the industry performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global IT services industry?

Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2740155

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive Landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global IT Services

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 IT Services in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

5 IT Services in Europe

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 IT Services in France

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 IT Services in Germany

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

8 IT Services in Italy

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis

8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

9 IT Services in Japan

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

10 IT Services in Australia

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis

10.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

11 IT Services in Canada

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis

11.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

12 IT Services in China

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Data

12.3. Market Segmentation

12.4. Market outlook

12.5. Five forces analysis

12.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

13 IT Services in The Netherlands

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Market Data

13.3. Market Segmentation

13.4. Market outlook

13.5. Five forces analysis

13.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

14 IT Services in Spain

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Data

14.3. Market Segmentation

14.4. Market outlook

14.5. Five forces analysis

14.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

15 IT Services in The United Kingdom

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. Market Data

15.3. Market Segmentation

15.4. Market outlook

15.5. Five forces analysis

15.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

16 IT Services in The United States

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Market Data

16.3. Market Segmentation

16.4. Market outlook

16.5. Five forces analysis

16.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

17 Company Profiles

17.1. International Business Machines Corporation

17.2. Accenture plc

17.3. Fujitsu Limited

17.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

17.5. NTT Data Corporation

17.6. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

17.7. Capgemini SE

17.8. Atos SE

17.9. T-Systems International GmbH

17.10. NEC Corporation

17.11. Digital China Holdings Limited

17.12. BT Group plc

17.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

18 Appendix

18.1. Methodology

18.2. About MarketLine

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2740155

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/