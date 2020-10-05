Growth Assessment: Wireless Telecommunication Services BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2015-2024

The BRIC Wireless Telecommunication Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the BRIC wireless telecommunication services market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the wireless telecommunication services industry and had a total market value of $204.8 billion in 2019. China was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 3% over the 2015-19 period.

– Within the wireless telecommunication services industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $149.3 billion in 2019. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $24.0, $16.5, and $15.0 billion, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the wireless telecommunication services industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $168.5 billion in 2024, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $40.4, $16.0 and $15.5 billion, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC wireless telecommunication services market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC wireless telecommunication services market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key wireless telecommunication services market players BRIC operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC wireless telecommunication services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the BRIC wireless telecommunication services market by value in 2019?

– What will be the size of the BRIC wireless telecommunication services market in 2024?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC wireless telecommunication services market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– Who are the top competitors in the BRIC wireless telecommunication services market?

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 BRIC Wireless Telecommunication Services

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Wireless Telecommunication Services in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Wireless Telecommunication Services in China

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Wireless Telecommunication Services in India

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Wireless Telecommunication Services in Russia

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Company Profiles

7.1. Claro SA

7.2. Oi S.A.

7.3. Telefonica Brasil SA

7.4. Telecom Italia S.p.A.

7.5. China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd

7.6. China Telecom Corporation Limited

7.7. CNCB (Hong Kong) Investment Co., Ltd.

7.8. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd

7.9. Bharti Airtel Limited

7.10. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd

7.11. Tata Teleservices Limited

7.12. Vodafone Idea Ltd

7.13. Beeline Russia

7.14. Mobile Telesystems

7.15. Public Joint-Stock Company MegaFon

7.16. Tele2 AB

8 Appendix

8.1. Methodology

8.2. About MarketLine

