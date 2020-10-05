Research Overview: Telecommunication Services Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2015-2024

The G8 Telecommunication Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The G8 countries contributed $614.7 billion in 2019 to the global telecommunication services industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.6% between 2015 and 2019.The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $679.8 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 2% over the 2019-24 period.

– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the telecommunication services industry, with market revenues of $310.1 billion in 2019.This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $118.5 and $39.1 billion, respectively.

– The US is expected to lead the telecommunication services industry in the G8 nations with a value of $337.9 billion in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany with expected values of $133.4 and $45.4 billion, respectively.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 Group of Eight (G8) Telecommunication Services

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Telecommunication Services in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Telecommunication Services in France

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Telecommunication Services in Germany

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Telecommunication Services in Italy

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Telecommunication Services in Japan

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

8 Telecommunication Services in Russia

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis

8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

9 Telecommunication Services in The United Kingdom

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

10 Telecommunication Services in The United States

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis

10.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

11 Company Profiles

11.1. BCE Inc.

11.2. Rogers Communications, Inc.

11.3. Shaw Communications Inc

11.4. Videotron Ltd

11.5. Telus Quebec

11.6. Bouygues Telecom SA

11.7. SFR SA

11.8. Prixtel

11.9. Orange SA

11.10. Deutsche Telekom AG

11.11. freenet AG

11.12. Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co OHG

11.13. Vodafone GmbH

11.14. United Internet AG

11.15. Iliad S.A.

11.16. Poste Italiane Group

11.17. Telecom Italia S.p.A.

11.18. Internet Initiative Japan Inc

11.19. KDDI Corporation

11.20. NTT DOCOMO Inc

11.21. Sakura Information Systems Co Ltd

11.22. SoftBank Group Corp

11.23. Beeline Russia

11.24. Mobile Telesystems

11.25. Public Joint-Stock Company MegaFon

11.26. Tele2 AB

11.27. BT Group plc

11.28. Hutchison 3G UK Limited

11.29. Tesco Mobile Limited

11.30. Telefonica UK Limited

11.31. Lebara Mobile Ltd

11.32. Vodafone Group Plc

11.33. AT&T Inc

11.34. Charter Communications, Inc.

11.35. Sprint Corporation

11.36. T-Mobile US, Inc.

11.37. Verizon Communications Inc.

11.38. Virgin Mobile USA, L.P.

12 Appendix

12.1. Methodology

12.2. About MarketLine

